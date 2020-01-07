Zipper (ZIP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Zipper has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $407,111.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, FCoin and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zipper

ZIP is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

