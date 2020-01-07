Zippie (ZIPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. Zippie has a market cap of $531,419.00 and $1.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00186423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.01416909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00121018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

