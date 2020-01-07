ZMINE (ZMN) Market Cap Achieves $192,114.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $192,114.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00046049 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00340906 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012783 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002893 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

