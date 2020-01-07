ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.29 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00020295 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $30,235.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00186423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.01416909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00121018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

