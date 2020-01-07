ZumCoin Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $852,435.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

