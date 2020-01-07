Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 420 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 420 price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 424 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 382.38.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

