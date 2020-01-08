$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

3D Systems stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.02. 3D Systems has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,299 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 9,413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,940 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.