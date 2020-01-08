-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $382.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:CBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. 1,786,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,920. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $531.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

