$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Ferro by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 524,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 59,230 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ferro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ferro by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.18. Ferro has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

