$0.32 EPS Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. 3,520,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,817. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $309,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $330,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,370 shares of company stock worth $6,979,721. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 70,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

