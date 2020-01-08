$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Gladstone Commercial also posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOD shares. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth about $3,196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 168,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,820. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

