$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Federated Investors reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In related news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $197,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 34.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 456.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 169,558 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 17.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 45.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Federated Investors has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

