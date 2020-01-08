0Chain (ZCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,184.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $3,184.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000247 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

