0x Reaches Market Cap of $125.39 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, 0x has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $125.39 million and $29.25 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Radar Relay, ZB.COM and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Gate.io, Koinex, ABCC, Coinone, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Poloniex, BitBay, Bilaxy, Crex24, Bitbns, IDEX, Upbit, Liqui, Radar Relay, DigiFinex, GOPAX, DDEX, Cobinhood, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinTiger, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Iquant, Zebpay, Bittrex, Tokenomy, HitBTC, OKEx, C2CX, Gatecoin, WazirX, Binance, Hotbit, Huobi, FCoin and Independent Reserve. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.