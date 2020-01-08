0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Achieves $326,330.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $326,330.00 and $32,241.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.48 or 0.05903096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034858 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001140 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

