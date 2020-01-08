$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In related news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICF International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ICF International by 101.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.65. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,018. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

