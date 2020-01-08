$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $9,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,846,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,324,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

