$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.74. Fly Leasing posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NYSE:FLY opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 742,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 623,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after acquiring an additional 309,922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

