1irstcoin Price Hits $1.52 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $60.79 million and approximately $198,855.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00018206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00024513 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000738 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001104 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,139 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

