41,858 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,955,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $288.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

