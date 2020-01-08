430,000 Shares in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Bought by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S accounts for 2.4% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.47% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

DBVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of DBVT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 9,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

