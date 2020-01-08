45,000 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. Williams-Sonoma makes up 0.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,769 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,062,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.53. 409,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.41.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,847,310.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.