46,097 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 111,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $55.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3131 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.