722,943 Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 722,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,617,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.56% of Zscaler as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $101,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,732.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,854 shares of company stock valued at $771,371 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. 1,802,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.38 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

