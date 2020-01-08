79,768 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Truist Financial accounts for about 4.0% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,007,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,342,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,631,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,469. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

