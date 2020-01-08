AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded at SunTrust Banks

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

AAR stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. AAR has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

