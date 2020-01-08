AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. 3,969,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

