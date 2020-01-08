Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) Insider Richard Burns Acquires 4,000 Shares

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) insider Richard Burns purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £16,320 ($21,468.03).

ASEI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 406.50 ($5.35). 49,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 393.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 385.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 million and a P/E ratio of 37.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s dividend payout ratio is 2.06%.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.