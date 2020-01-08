Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,782 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.9% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 203.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after buying an additional 212,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,401. The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.