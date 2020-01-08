Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.7% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,835,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,841,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,729,000 after buying an additional 52,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,762,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,540,000 after buying an additional 227,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

GPC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,024. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

