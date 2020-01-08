Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.9% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 984,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,325. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

