Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,834,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,585,708. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $300.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,308.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group lowered Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Apple to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.34.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

