Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,594,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,683,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,074,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 535,214 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 394.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 515,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 411,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 313,213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,927. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

