Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.5% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 140,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. 2,229,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

