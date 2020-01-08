Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 2.0% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $60,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 635.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 138.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. 150,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

