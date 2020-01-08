Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. Truist Financial accounts for 2.8% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Truist Financial by 83.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

