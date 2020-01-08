Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Purchases 9,208 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 511.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $110.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1698 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

