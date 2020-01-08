Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0014

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $342,320.00 and approximately $1.38 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,158.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.01722816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.02932826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00560359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00693909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00060597 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

