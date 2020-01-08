ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADMA. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

