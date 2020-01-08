Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives News Sentiment Score of 2.81

News coverage about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a daily sentiment score of 2.81 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. 2,529,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,009,084. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

