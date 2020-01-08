Afya Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 15th (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya’s (NASDAQ:AFYA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 15th. Afya had issued 13,744,210 shares in its public offering on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $261,139,990 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Afya has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.27 million. Analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $7,961,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $8,782,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

