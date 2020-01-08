AI Doctor 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86,455.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, BtcTrade.im and BCEX. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 8% against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $86,455.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.84 or 0.05887919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025556 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00035305 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001703 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001150 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, Huobi, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, BCEX, Bibox, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.