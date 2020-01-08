AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AIQUY opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

