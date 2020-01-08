AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upgraded AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

TSE:BOS traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.35. 14,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.18. The stock has a market cap of $223.39 million and a P/E ratio of 24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$7.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.40.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$101.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Lisa Swartzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$78,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$744,872.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $553,000.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

