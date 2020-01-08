Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AD. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Shares of TSE AD traded up C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 170,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,353. Alaris Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$17.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.41. The company has a market cap of $799.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.37.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.10 million. Analysts forecast that Alaris Royalty will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of Alaris Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total transaction of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

