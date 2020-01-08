Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) PT Raised to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE AD traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.28. 170,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.41. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of C$17.54 and a 12 month high of C$22.50.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaris Royalty will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.