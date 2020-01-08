Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

ALBO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $305.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 8.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 40.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

