Alcoa (AA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.