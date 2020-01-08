Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives News Impact Score of 3.00

Press coverage about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BABA opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $142.06 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

