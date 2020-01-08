AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) VP Gershon M. Distenfeld Purchases 1,442 Shares

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) VP Gershon M. Distenfeld purchased 1,442 shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $17,592.40.

Shares of NYSE:AWF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 402,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.4% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

